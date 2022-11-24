A man and his wife have posted a video to tell their love story from when they started humbly and grew step by step

The inspirational video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, November 23, shows that the man and his wife have come a long way

After the video was posted, it went viral and attracted attention, gaining more than 62k likes and over 2k comments

Instagram users are impressed by the perseverance of a couple who posted a video of their love story.

The inspirational video was posted on Wednesday, November 23, by Yabaleftonline and has gone viral.

The Nigerian couple shared their love story and it went viral. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline.

In the video, the couple shared visuals of how they started, although no dates were attached to the photos.

However, the understanding among those who have shared their thoughts on the video is that they have come a long way.

Graduating, getting married and travelling abroad

The video showed when the couple graduated from school and when they finally got married to each other. From the photos, it could be seen that the couple both attended Osun State University.

It could also be seen in the video that the couple later relocated abroad. The video has made a lot of people emotional on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@iam_adebisi_jnr said:

"They have come a very long way!! I pray their joy last forever."

@plato_15 commented:

"They evolved together: This is so beautiful. God bless their home."

@ayam_bheee said:

"The guy refused to change."

@skinny_girl_chisom reacted:

"They grew and won together."

@official_jimcally said:

"Who go start life with me like this."

@fev_favfavbby said:

"The guy face no change, but it’s cute."

@d_accredited_fola commented:

"Uniosun connects. Love you guys."

@a.jike__ said:

"These people are from my school. God why was my own 4 years there different?"

Couple's wedding photo wows Mzansi: "Beautiful pic! Congrats & blessings to you yoth!"

In related stories, Briefly News reported that human rights defender Advocate Sipho Mantula, @RealRasSipho, revealed on Twitter that he recently tied the knot with his beautiful wife.

He asked Rastafari to protect their union by captioning their stunning wedding picture.

Source: Legit.ng