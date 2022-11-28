A video has emerged showing footage of more than 20 neighbours carrying an old man's house to a new location

The man's wife was deceased and his children, who live far away, wanted him nearby

The kindhearted folks volunteered to do the relocation job, demonstrating an infectious kind of community love

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Netizens have hailed some neighbours in a village in the Philippines for putting a smile on an old man's face by relocating him closer to his children.

A video shared on Instagram by the @worthfeed page showed 20 neighbours heaving a seven-foot-high structure on a dirt road in Zamboanga del Norte in the Philippines.

The neighbours carried the seven-foot structure on stilts. Image: @worthfeed.

Source: UGC

According to the @worthfeed's post, the men stopped every ten minutes to take rests as the house was quite heavy.

Why the older man had to be relocated

Briefly News gathered that the older man had lost his wife and consequently had no one to care for him as his children lived far away.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His kids wanted him to live nearby, and the house was too heavy for his relatives to carry, which is why the neighbours assisted.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to old man moving closer to kids

@kathleen_gardiner said:

"So what is wrong in our country where the adult children can hardly lift the phone to talk to their elderly parents? Sad but true!"

@810blitzkrieg added

"I believe this is called 'Bayanihan' in Filipino. It means cooperation and working together among community neighbours.

"I've seen this in the 1980s in Zambales province in Northern Luzon, Philippines. The house owners fed those who helped transfer the house. It was, indeed, such a fun experience to see it in person."

@rizonanne reacted:

"It's called Bayanihan, a traditional way of moving a house in the Philippines. Kudos to the people who made it happen."

Man turns his village into a city by building roads himself

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had transformed his village by building good roads in it himself.

The 46-year-old father of two, Faustin Kimaro, constructed the roads using local tools.

Afrimax visited Kimaro in his hometown and shared a video showing some of the roads he built himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng