A beautiful baby girl who dozed off while standing completely upright has gone viral and generated reactions on TikTok

The interesting video of the sleeping toddler was posted on TikTok by Lanivaka, and it has been viewed 4.5 million times

The video has gathered over 387k likes and has been shared over 5k times by TikTokers who find her sleeping position funny

A TikTok user has posted a video of a baby who slept off in a rather awkward position.

The video was posted by Lanivaka, who appears to be one of the girl's parents, and she says the baby sleeps anywhere.

The girl's sleeping position surprised everyone. Photo credit: TikTok/@lanivaka3.

In the TikTok video, which lasted only 7 seconds, the girl stood upright and went off into a very deep sleep.

From the video, it looked like the girl was in a car as she was standing close to a couch.

Video of pretty little girl sleeping while standing

When the video was posted on TikTok, it surprised everyone who wondered why the baby slept that way.

Some TikTokers were amazed that even when the girl was touched, she did not wake up but continued to sleep.

At the moment, the video has generated over 387k likes, and more than 5k shares, and it has been viewed 4.5 million times.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of sleeping baby

Hilarious reactions have trailed the video of the sleeping girl. See a few of what people are saying below:

@Sekideki said:

"Stranger things."

@ said:

"Why is she sleeping while standing?"

@McH3nry commented:

"She is in flight mode."

@naomimaruaao said:

"At least she doesn't bother anyone, so cute."

@Tahnya Salailagi commented:

"She's so cute."

@Dee lolo said:

"Me tryna look for my charger in the dark."

@Luna J reacted:

"Baby new skill unlocked....so adorable."

@Maggie reacted:

"That baby was a nurse in a past life."

