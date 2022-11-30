A mom was stunned when her baby girl refused to let go of her phone and hung onto it like an adult

In the TikTok video, the baby used fake cries to retrieve the phone when it was taken from her by her momma

The hilarious video went viral, with the little girl leaving many peeps amused with her funny antics

TikTok users were amazed by a video of a six-month-old baby girl who used fake cries to hang onto her mom's phone.

The video of the funny baby was posted by TikTok user Jaeemarii, who lamented that the baby ceased her phone.

The baby cried bitterly when the phone was taken from her. Image: @jaeemarii_/TikTok.

In the short clip, lasting only 30 seconds, the baby held the phone like an adult and looked at the screen like she was searching for something or texting.

Video shows baby crying when the phone was taken from her

The baby played with the phone, holding it with two hands as if she understood what was on the screen.

When her mother attempted to take the phone from her, she loudly cried, making the woman hand the phone back to her.

The video stunned TikTok users, who rushed to the comment section to share their amusement.

Others commented that the kiddo was too young to even play with a phone.

Here are some top reactions:

@Ginetta Nelson said:

"Too young for that."

@JFinesse reacted:

"LOL, you interrupted her text."

@Mr Love added:

"I don't blame her. That's how I act when I can't find my phone."

@macailla commented:

"Baby like, 'ok, now I have to show off'."

@spontagiousangeltit remarked:

"My daughter was the same."

@Venny_dav joked:

"Look here, just buy my baby her own phone."

Watch the video below:

