Thoughtful Daughter Tries To Hustle a Date for Her Lonely 60-Year-Old Mother on Social Media
- A woman who is past 60 years of age is in serious need of a male companion in her life as she is single
- The sexagenarian's daughter took to social media to share her mum's need, saying she is super lonely
- The young lady has advised other women not to grow old and live alone, noting that it is not a pretty sight to see
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
A young lady has cried out on Twitter that her 60-plus-year-old mother is in need of a man.
In a now-blown tweet, the lady, via her handle @Preacher_Lesha, revealed that her mother is single and super lonely.
She went on to advocate that women should not grow old and remain single, saying it is not a beautiful thing to see.
The lady urged netizens to join in the conversation. Her tweet reads:
Heartbreaking video shows mom dying of cancer preparing her son for when she's gone: People sob in comments
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"My single 60 plus year old mother needs a man. She’s super lonely. This is why I’m so against telling women it’s ok to grow old and alone. Do not grow old and alone ya. It’s not a pretty sight to see. Let’s talk about it."
Her tweet stirred massive reactions as netizens shared their thoughts on her mum's situation.
See her tweet below:
Social media reactions
@Thisanambragirl said:
"Heterosexual people’s personality revolves around threatening women with loneliness for not wanting a man and placing men on a pedestal. All my life, I’ve never seen anyone say this about men. It’s not even that your mum’s case isn’t true, it’s how you’ve made it a life’s lesson."
@empresskaiia said:
"Even if your mom was partnered her man would be likely to die by age 68 (assuming your mom is a BW who dates BM). A lot of men your mom’s age are looking for a nurse or purse & she has to vet them differently than a 25 year old. Being desperate after middle age can bankrupt you."
@Jeena_life777 said:
"Well there’s other ways to also fulfill a loneliness. I know many great women who are single and elderly without feeling like they need a man.
"All animals are geared to being societal to certain levels. That can be done with family, friends, fur companions and much more."
@pennupgurl said:
"My mom divorced decades ago. She’s 67, retired, has a dog, travels, and has her grandkids and her family functions. I never heard her once say she is lonely. If your mom is lonely, it doesn’t mean she needs a man. Our universe should not ever revolve around a man."
South African lady celebrates wedding day with her foreign bae, Mzansi shares cute and funny reactions
Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to share a video with her hubby moments before they tied the knot.
In the clip shared on TikTok by @toast_with_himee, the couple can be embraced as the woman shares that it is their wedding day. The smitten man cannot help but kiss his soon-to-be bride endlessly.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng