A woman who is past 60 years of age is in serious need of a male companion in her life as she is single

The sexagenarian's daughter took to social media to share her mum's need, saying she is super lonely

The young lady has advised other women not to grow old and live alone, noting that it is not a pretty sight to see

A young lady has cried out on Twitter that her 60-plus-year-old mother is in need of a man.

In a now-blown tweet, the lady, via her handle @Preacher_Lesha, revealed that her mother is single and super lonely.

She went on to advocate that women should not grow old and remain single, saying it is not a beautiful thing to see.

The lady urged netizens to join in the conversation. Her tweet reads:

"My single 60 plus year old mother needs a man. She’s super lonely. This is why I’m so against telling women it’s ok to grow old and alone. Do not grow old and alone ya. It’s not a pretty sight to see. Let’s talk about it."

Her tweet stirred massive reactions as netizens shared their thoughts on her mum's situation.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Thisanambragirl said:

"Heterosexual people’s personality revolves around threatening women with loneliness for not wanting a man and placing men on a pedestal. All my life, I’ve never seen anyone say this about men. It’s not even that your mum’s case isn’t true, it’s how you’ve made it a life’s lesson."

@empresskaiia said:

"Even if your mom was partnered her man would be likely to die by age 68 (assuming your mom is a BW who dates BM). A lot of men your mom’s age are looking for a nurse or purse & she has to vet them differently than a 25 year old. Being desperate after middle age can bankrupt you."

@Jeena_life777 said:

"Well there’s other ways to also fulfill a loneliness. I know many great women who are single and elderly without feeling like they need a man.

"All animals are geared to being societal to certain levels. That can be done with family, friends, fur companions and much more."

@pennupgurl said:

"My mom divorced decades ago. She’s 67, retired, has a dog, travels, and has her grandkids and her family functions. I never heard her once say she is lonely. If your mom is lonely, it doesn’t mean she needs a man. Our universe should not ever revolve around a man."

