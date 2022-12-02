A handsome young boy who has a very good voice has been seen singing nicely in a trending TikTok video

In the video, which was posted on November 22, the boy stood before the camera and rendered a beautiful performance

TikTok users who fell in love with the boy's melodious voice took to the comment section to compare him to Akon

TikTokers have fallen in love with the video of a young boy who is blessed with a very nice voice.

The beautiful video was posted on TikTok by I Am The Manager, who called on producers to add beats to the boy's song.

The school kid has been compared to Akon. Photo credit: TikTok/@rrrandomvideos.

Source: UGC

In the short clip, which lasted just about 28 seconds, the boy rendered a beautiful performance with his splendid voice.

School kid goes viral after singing inside a class

The young boy was standing before the camera while wearing his school uniform right inside his classroom.

Some of his mates watched from the door and enjoyed the boy's top-notch voice.

At the moment, the video has got a lot of reactions from TikTok users who find it interesting.

At the last count, the short clip has gathered over 220k likes, more than 2700 comments, and 1.6 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Djserious710 said:

"This is fire!!"

@DEITY commented:

"I don’t even produce but this so good I might try it."

@i_Am_Jackal said:

"Sampling is dope, but I would only accept/appreciate it if something was done for this kid. Especially if money was made off of it."

@user1billi reacted:

"Bro getting out the village."

@? said:

"Bro sound like Akon"

@Suey said:

"Someone tag me in the beat."

@Bona Fide reacted:

"When he sad “thank you for pain” I felt that."

Nigerian boys rap for a young lady

Negeria's leading newswebsite Legit.ng previously reported that two talented Nigerian kids showed off their skills as they rapped for a lady.

In a video they posted on TikTok, the boys approached the lady and used music to sweep her off her feet.

The boys are so good that the video later went viral on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng