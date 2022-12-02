A woman was advising her son on how to care for his wife in the future when he gets married, and he dropped a bombshell

The little boy revealed that he has no plans of ever getting married when he is of age but may have a girlfriend

Not stopping there, the lad went on about how he will continue to change girlfriends for the rest of his life

Mixed reactions have greeted a little boy's shocking response to his mum's marital advice.

While in a car together, his mother advised him to treat his wife well when he ties the knot in the future.

The lad said he will never get married. Photo Credit: TikTok/@owens_a6

She waited for her boy to respond in the affirmative, but his response blew her away.

The lad said he would never consider marriage but may have a girlfriend. Continuing, he said he would get another girlfriend if he was not satisfied with the first and would keep up with the cycle for life.

"Marry? I ain't getting married. I may have a girlfriend. And if I don't like that one I'mma get another one.

"And if I don't like that one, I'mma get another one and I'mma keep doing the same thing for the rest of my life," he said to her boldly in the TikTok video.

When asked why he is against marriage, the boy replied:

"Cos I want all the ladies in the world to me."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

I’m lovedbymyself said:

"When I was a kid, I was trying to learn how to ride a donkey this generation."

Orange Hibiscus said:

"The mom saying ok like she’s “ok” with it … time to teach him respect for women."

Wachamean said:

"You should’ve corrected him & explained the futility in what he’s imagining."

user6502379625950 said:

"Be careful for what you wish for!! Because that is a whole lot of headaches that no man is prepared for!!"

Allowme7x said:

"This is sad, probably he's seen mum or dad play the fool like that."

Treco Coggins said:

"Young man take your time and find the right one, and be with her for the rest of your life. Trust me you will save a lot of money."

