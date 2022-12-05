A video of a pair of ripped denim pants has since gone viral on social media due to the retail price

According to blogger Tunde Ednut, the extremely ripped pants are reportedly selling for over R50 0000

Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with hilarious comments about the interesting design

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A recently spotted video on Tunde Ednut's page is yet another reminder that this is truly the era of experimental fashion.

In the video, a man is seen holding a pair of denim pants which appear to have been extremely ripped, leaving the seamline and waist area.

Photos of the denim pants. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

The pant has been ripped so much that one can literally see through it.

According to Ednut, the pants are reportedly selling for R58 305.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of ripped jeans

yomicasual:

"Perfect combo with our signature shirt….."

iyaonipantandbra:

"I have no issues with the price, where’s the jeans I’m supposed to be paying for? I never see am."

deyemitheactor:

"Something wey person get already…. na wetin I dey use clean bathroom floor sha! "

obaksolo:

"When no be say my village people dey disturb my brain"

drbtgar:

"This price is a joke right?"

officialmorientez:

"How much be full nakedness"

daddyfreeze:

"Zombie jeans."

per_yardfabrics:

"Next thing na Yaba workers go round you up. Before you tell dem say you no mad dem for don chuk you injectiondem no go know say na style "

Fashion designer Yomi Casual shares video of 'burnt shirt' selling for N3.8m

Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng previously reported that Yomi Makun, the owner of the clothing brand Yomi Casual, got the internet talking after he unveiled one of his latest designs.

It is the era of avant-garde designs, and Yomi has no plans to be left out of the trend.

He unveiled an interesting new design comprising a white button shirt that appeared to be burnt severely. In his caption, he revealed that the piece cost around R152 689.

Lady wears trousers as jacket in trending video, internet users react with mixed feelings

Legit.ng also reported that a video of a lady wearing clothes in odd styles has gotten social media users talking.

Identified on TikTok as @mumishiyo_, the fashionista made the clip showing how she wore her blouse as a skirt and a pair of wide-legged pants as a jacket.

Many people who saw the video reacted with mixed feelings as they were more concerned about how the back of the outfit would look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng