A man in a town named Kasoa has reportedly called off his wedding on the day of the ceremony

In a video that is going viral, the bride was seen begging the man on the street but he refused to listen

A couple whose names have been withheld are going viral after the groom reportedly called off the wedding on the day of the marriage ceremony.

Angel FM's Opanyin Darko who reported the incident from Kasoa revealed that the man found out his bride had allegedly cheated on him for the supposed 'last time' before the wedding.

It is reported that the information was relayed to the groom by a friend who served as an informant which led the groom to raise the issue during the ceremony.

In the trending video, the bride who was seen in her beautiful wedding gown was seen wailing and begging the man for mercy but he would not budge.

How peeps are reacting to the trending video

Lots of thoughts have been shared after the rather unconventional video was shared on social media. Below are some highlights gathered by Briefly News.

Irene Yeboah said:

EII U PEOPLE U HAD GOOD EX EERRH ??.. me I won’t waste my time to go n meet that devil oo .. na i will be waiting fr you at the programme to dance

Albert Nana okyere indicated:

Dz could be 2ru cos I knw sm1 who slept with a lady jus 1wk bfr her wedding with her real man so is possible

Frankjoe stated:

Kyer3 some people kraa how do they think ? ur wedding and u are visiting ur ex huh

See the video below:

