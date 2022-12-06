A mum caused a commotion on social media after revealing that her little son said to her that he wanted a dress

It was not just his request that got people talking but the action she took afterwards, despite nursing fears

Some social media users knocked the woman for encouraging his attitude, others showed her support

A woman has shared what she did after her young son requested that she get him a dress.

The lady @byekhanyi wrote on Twitter that she finally heeded his request and got the lad some dresses.

She said she was scared about how other kids would react to seeing him in a dress. The woman said a boy next door asked her why her son rocked a dress, and she replied candidly.

Eventually, the boy next door took her word for it and continued playing with her son. She wrote:

"My son has been asking for a dress. I finally decided to just get him dresses despite being afraid he’d get teased by other kids. Today, the boy next door asked why he was wearing a dress, I said “he wanted one” and he said “okay” then they continued to play. The kids are alright."

Social media reactions

@darkslicer2 said:

"I had the same thing with my son and pink sneakers. The day another boy asked him why his shoes were pink my heart stopped. He just shrugged, said “Because I love them” and the other kid was totally cool with it and they carried on playing and I realized kids are not the problem."

@onlyonesnap_ said:

"My mum got dresses for me as a kid, I didn’t ask her for them… she later told me she got the dress before I was born because she thought I’ll turn out to be a girl and when I came out a boy she was a bit disappointed and did not want to give the dress she got out."

@houseofnkosi said:

"Rather than us men being worried about a boy who asked for a dress, let us worry about the sons that are raised to embrace their masculinity and end up rap*ing and abusing women. We are worked out about their item of clothing, the focus should be the character our sons become."

@AdvocateMpohla said:

"Out of interest what happens when he wants ice-cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner? or wants jump from the 5th floor etc. Point is kids will always ask for stuff sense or senseless it's our duty as parents to protect them from their own choices until they old enough to understand."

