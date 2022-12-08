A young woman has used her own money to settle her own bride price instead of leaving it for her husband, as tradition demands

The young lady, who is 34 years old and a graduate with three qualifications, said she earns more than her husband and decided to help

Her husband initially objected to the idea but later accepted the arrangement and allowed his woman to pay the bride price

A young woman who used her own money to pay her bride price has narrated what happened.

The 34-year-old woman named Zuku is a graduate with three qualifications, and her parents had vowed to collect a lot of money from her husband.

Zuku's husband initially rejected the offer but later allowed her to pay her own bride price. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt and Pollyana Ventura/Getty Images. Photos used for illustration.

Narrating the story on News24, Zuku said she personally came up with the idea of paying her bride price.

Her words:

"If someone would've told me that at the age of 34, I would be paying my own lobola, I would've laughed. But yes, it happened – I fully paid my own lobola, and I won't lie; at first, I was embarrassed."

In African culture, it is primarily the duty of the groom to settle the bride price and not the other way round.

But Zuku said she earns more money than her then-fiancee, so she decided to help him to pay the bride price.

We dated for 9 years, Zuku says

Before deciding to get married, Zuku said she and her husband dated for nine years.

When she came up with the idea of paying her own bride price, her man initially objected to it but later gave in and accepted the help.

Zuku continued her story

"My husband didn't support the idea and declined my offer, but it just made so much sense. His family would be paying so much for the wedding ceremonies and gifting my family.

"I also earned more than him and was in a position to come up with the lobola money. At the time, he felt emasculated but in hindsight; it made more financial sense for both of us and the life we were about to build together."

