One woman admitted she got divorced and has since focused on what she wants, which was a big achievement for her

The lady revealed that she bought herself a brand-new iPhone following a permanent separation from her former husband

A picture she shared caused a buzz as many people flooded her comments with encouraging words while others did not understand why it was a big deal

A lady showed that she's finding happiness after heartbreak. The Twitter user let netizens know that she is moving forward in life after having a divorce.

The netizen's post shows one of the latest buys since breaking up with her husband. To mark her freedom, she showed off her brand-new iPhone purchase.

Woman says iPhone purchase is huge milestone after divorce

@NtshengulanaK how she bought the latest iPhone. Her celebration was special as she was finally spoiling herself after a divorce. The lady said she was happy because she did it all without needing her husband.

Online users could not stop raving about it as they celebrated with her. Many peeps shared words of comfort and encouragement. People had questions about why it was so meaningful to her, and she explained that it was a milestone to do things without her husband.

@refilwemodupe commented:

"Proud of you mama. Yesssss the little things matter."

@ApheleleJody commented:

"Welcome to mirror selfies."

@slindilendou_ commented:

"Its the little things. I've recently had to do some house maintenance, I cried on my way to builders, I never had to these things, painting, ceilings,lights etc...aaai aaai. This man really gave me a soft life. Death be not proud. One step at a time, kuzolunga."

@jkregroup commented:

"It's tough after a divorce but u slowly get back into the swing of things. Before you even notice it you are back on your feet and doing okay."

@TheNokoPrincess commented:

"Pop champagne, pop mabhodlela, dear that's an achievement. Don't let others tell you otherwise. An achievement is an achievement according to your perspective, not the world. Love yourself not the world. We don't know you struggle nor how deep your pocket is."

@events_zoe commented:

"I fully get you, ,it looks like a minor thing but where you are coming from it is a huge thing or part of getting a part of yourself back."

@TRadijelwane commented:

"Halala, next is your dream car and house."

