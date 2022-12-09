In a bid to feed himself, a little baby ended up using a lot of noodles to design his body in a stunning manner

The baby's video which has got 29 million views on TikTok was posted on December 5 by Kitchen Kun Suda

TikTok users find the video very interesting especially as there were little noodles left on the plate, with a lot on the kid's body

A kid who tried to feed himself with noodles has become a celebrity on TikTok.

The video of the little baby gained attention and got 29 million views after it was posted on December 5 by Kitchen Kun Suda.

The boy ended up using the noodle to design his body. Photo credit: TikTok/@kitchen_kun_suda.

Obviously, in a bid to feed himself, the baby ended up leaving most of the noodles on his body.

Long strands of noodles could be seen hanging on his head, his shoulders, his belly, his face and every other part of his body.

Baby goes viral after designing his body with plenty of noodles

There was a plate in front of him but there were more noodles on his body than in the place.

It appears the baby refused to give up on feeding himself as he still had some noodles in his hands.

Also, his mouth was moving as he chewed away, meaning that some of the food got into his mouth.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Baskaran Ramiah258 said:

"Hi baby. What are you doing?"

@Guinevere asked:

"Baby what's happening to you."

@James Sunday said:

"Haha wonders shall never end. What is this? All for is eating?"

@martin.f.Austria said:

"Still life with noodles."

@ʜᴇɴᴅʀᴇʏ94 said:

"Hhhaha what happened baby? What are you doing?"

@Mukisa Ivan commented:

"Well-done little one!!!"

Mom buys microphone for her little daughter

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng reported that a mother bought a small microphone for her baby girl.

According to the woman, she wants the baby to use the mic whenever she is crying.

She said it is a new trick to make the baby stop crying. True to her words, the baby stopped crying when she heard her voice ringing out loud.

