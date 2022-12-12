A caring father got many people's attention with a video showing him tending to his daughter's natural hair

After bathing his baby, the man settled down to braid her hair into beautiful cornrows

Many social media users who reacted to the video wondered how he was able to style her hair with so much ease

A short video shared by a loving father got many online peeps praising his parenting skills after he showed how well he cared for of his daughter.

In a sweet video posted on TikTok, the man captured the moment he bathed the kid, dressed her up, and tended to the girl's hair.

Many people loved how calm the baby was as her dad braided her hair. Image: @wakaman96/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Father plaits baby's hair

Before plaiting her hair into cornrows, the dad, who is named @wakaman96 on TikTok, took his time to wash and moisturise it.

The way he handled the strands of hair showed that he must have been braiding the baby's hair for a long time.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video gathered thousands of comments.

Below are some of the best reactions:

Official queen Emmy said:

"Your princess is so beautiful."

franciscanutsudji1 loved his parenting:

"Wow, love you Dad."

favour noted:

"The man who marries this girl in the future will sweat."

Pickydammy remarked

"Kudos to your daughter for her patience."

Faith~Kim added:

"See the way she was calm while [you did] her hair? That could never be my baby sister."

user68031680450 commented:

"You look so beautiful. Wow, God is with you and your father too."

littlemisskay100600 wrote:

"If my future hubby can't make hair like this, I will go to my mama's house."

Woman dresses baby up

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian mother shared a cute clip of her child all dressed up.

The kid looked cute as she posed while resting on a pillow on the bed. The woman called the kid her "daddy's main chick".

Many people who watched the video said that the kid posed like children who are not paying bills in the home.

Source: Legit.ng