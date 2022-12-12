A young lady has shockingly discovered that the man who raised her is not actually her biological father

The lady named Lane posted videos on TikTok to explain how she discovered her real father after a random text message from a stranger

TikTok users have been shocked by the videos, one of which has gone viral and received more than 10 million views

A devastating DNA test led a lady to discover that the man she grew up calling dad was not her biological father.

In a series of videos she posted on TikTok, the lady named Lane explained that she got a random text message from a stranger who asked her to check her DNA matches at Ancestry.

Lane discovered that the man who raised her is not her biological father. Photo credit: TikTok/@laneiscool14.

The lady took the challenge and it turned out that the man she has known as her father did not actually give birth to her.

Her mother cheated on her father

Lane confronted her mother who confessed that while at the university, she cheated on her husband and it resulted in a pregnancy.

Lane was the result of that pregnancy and it has been a secret ever since then. The man who got her pregnant, however, knows that Lane is his daughter and he has been making efforts to connect.

Lane posts photos of her 'new' dad

After the DNA test and discovering the shocking truth, Lane posted the photo of her 'new' dad, saying she now has two fathers.

She said while expressing her shock:

“I almost fell off my f**king chair. She had an affair with a guy ten years younger than her when she was in college. It was a one-time thing, but he even saw her on campus and said, ‘Is that mine?’ and she denied it.

“I find out that, yes, this man is my father. So I message him immediately, and he lives in California. He’s British."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@rose4856 said:

"Did you immediately find your inner British accent? Kidding. But that’s wild. Your life could of been completely different."

@It’s a Sonderful Life said:

"She was in college and he was 10 years younger."

@Ashhhhh said:

"What a guy. He loved you from afar for so long. It’s pretty special that he already kind of knows who you are."

@lilmillennial reacted:

"I’m crying this is so sad he just waited this whole time."

