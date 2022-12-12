A trending video has shown the sweet moment a bride jokingly searched for her husband when she was alone in the car

In the video posted on TikTok on Saturday, December 10, by J Design, the beautiful bride asked for the whereabouts of her man in a sweet way

The video has caught the attention of TikTokers and it has received a whopping 1.5 million views 48 hours after it was posted

TikTok users are losing it over a sweet video of a beautiful bride who was looking for her husband.

In the video posted on Saturday, December 10, by J Design Photography, the bride was left alone in the car, so she jokingly asked for the whereabouts of her man.

The bride shouted in search of her husband when she was alone in the car. Photo credit: TikTok/@j_design_photography.

In the 5 seconds video, the bride stuck out her neck from the window of the car and asked loudly for her husband.

There was a roar of laughter from those who were around and then she smiled and waved at the camera.

It was her smile and happy disposition that melted the hearts of TikTok users who have fallen in love with the video.

After watching the short clip, many of them took to the comment section to say how beautiful the bride is and also how good it is to find love.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Tiffane said:

"OMG THAT word... someone find her HUSBAND."

@Keremu Favour commented:

"We the awwwn committee we’re saying a very big AWWWWNNN."

@Official_ nkasi said:

"As una dey find her husband someone should help me and find mine too."

@AquosuahPomaa commented:

"Love Issa beautiful thing. Lemme just go n apologize to my ex."

@Careless_choco said:

"She really is happy."

@BECKY MAKEOVER said:

"I love your smile congratulations dear."

@Mercy commented:

"The laugh and smile is genuine. I need to see that husband."

Source: Legit.ng