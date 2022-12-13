A man and his wife have marked their 51st wedding anniversary, with their youthful looks sparking reactions online

In a tweet, a man named Brian Simmons posted a picture of himself and his beautiful spouse

Both of them looked so young and charming that many people on Twitter flocked to the comment section to appreciate them

A Twitter user has sparked positive reactions with a photo of himself and his beautiful wife.

The man, named Brian Simmons, posted the photo online to celebrate his 51st wedding anniversary with his wife.

People are amazed at how young Brian and his wife look. Image: @BrianWSimmons.

Source: UGC

Twitter users could not help but notice how young and good-looking the man and his wife seemed in the photo.

Twitter users excited over viral photo of young-looking couple

Brian said the pair married when they were very young.

Many netizens were blown away that a couple who looked so young had been together for more than half a century.

Some peeps in the comment section recognised that Brian and his wife must have been through a lot together.

Others have described them as the epitome of love for young people to emulate.

See Brian's tweet below:

Twitter users left the lovely couple sweet reactions and prayed that they are blessed even more:

@CherylETaylor said:

"Congratulations, and God bless and keep you. May the peace of Jesus be with you both always. Amen."

@tennyjack99 commented:

"This is not a current pic, or you got married at the age of five. Happy anniversary."

@Gabrolap reacted:

"51 years! Glory to God for His mercies and favour upon you over the years. Congratulations, sir."

@ChereeMiller remarked:

"Happy anniversary! You look like you two must have been kids when you married!"

