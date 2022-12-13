Brenttany Sharraine, a motivational speaker from New York has recorded a video to pour cold water on the belief that being beautiful comes with some sort of privilege

According to her, having good looks has come with a number of negatives, the first being that men only view her as a trophy

On the other hand, fellow women tend to dislike her and are quick to conclude that she must be mean yet she is not

A motivational speaker from New York has claimed that her good looks have made her a subject of constant attention but in a negative way.

New York Woman Claims She's Too Pretty Men Only See Her as Trophy, Fellow Women Dislike Her

While sharing her experience 'as an attractive woman,' Brenttany Sharraine indicated that being beautiful has made her receive treatment that is different from peers.

There's no pretty privilege

According to her, the men she's interacted with in the past tend to treat her as a trophy, and that the would-be blessing has made her fall out with friends.

Sharraine added that from a young age, she was informed that it was not a good thing for a woman to know she was pretty.

"Yes, I do get a lot of stares and I get a lot of compliments too. Some people gaze and some people scowl at me.," she said.

She debunked the myth that there's something called pretty privilege, a phenomenon where good-looking people receive more positive treatment due to their appearance.

Treated as a trophy

The positive aspect about it, she says, is that her looks have had a positive impact on her career and network as she's often been invited to events and meetings with business partners.

Sharraine, however, noted that she's often been told she comes out as intimidating, although deep down she believes she is not mean.

She added that the men she has dated always introduce her to their family and friends way before the relationship gets serious.

"I'm aware now as a woman in her late 20s that I've been used as a trophy before,"

Women dislike her

One of the other negatives of being beautiful, according to Sharraine, is that fellow women tend to dislike her.

The New Yorker claimed that she has struggled to maintain lasting relationships with other women because most conclude she is mean.

'I've been told by women that they thought I was cruel when they first met me,' she said.

Something else about Sharraine's looks is that she has been told by plenty of men that she looks expensive and, therefore, excluded from friend groups.

