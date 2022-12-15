A woman has welcomed twin babies and she has posted a video to celebrate her victory in the labour room

The video posted on December 14 shows the woman when she was pregnant and also her twin babies

TikTok users took to the comment section of the post to celebrate with the woman and to also tap into her double blessing

A mum is currently in a celebration mood as she has been blessed with twin babies.

The video of the babies was posted on TikTok by Evan And Evannah and it has received over 51k views.

The mum posted a video of her twin babies and also when she was in labour. Photo credit: TikTok/@evanevannah.

Source: UGC

The 6 seconds clip which was posted on Wednesday, December 14, shows the mum with her amazingly big baby bump.

Video of a woman's twin pregnancy goes viral

The mum also showcased her beautiful babies to the world as they have already started growing fast.

A separate video on her TikTok timeline showed when she was in labour and was walking around.

The size of her big baby bump caught the attention of TikTokers who expressed happiness that she delivered safely.

At the moment, the first and second videos collectively has over 147k views and many congratulatory comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Doreen Dufie said:

"I tap in it. God bless me with twins."

@Eniafe Feyisikemi commented:

"Congratulations! hope no be like this my belle go reach ooo."

@Grace Amoah40 said:

"I tap into this blessings ijn Amen."

@Abena adepa reacted:

"I tap into this blessing."

@ohemaaportia4 said:

"I'm happy for you."

@user2854895699771 reacted:

"Congratulations! May I receive such a blessing in Jesus name."

@loveth said:

"Congratulations! I received my in jesus name Amen."

@user402510519455 said:

"Wow congratulations! I received them in Jesus name amen."

@user3287521596578 reacted:

"Congratulations to you and your family."

Source: Legit.ng