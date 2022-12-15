A cute baby with an eyesight impairment was so happy when she was given glasses and was able to see

The baby soaked in all the things she could see around her as she opened her mouth to show the joy she experienced

Many people who reacted to the video shared their experiences with parenting kids who relied on glasses

A video of a kid whose eyesight was bad from birth, who had the biggest surprise of her life when she was taken to an optician, has warmed hearts online.

As the little one was being seen to, her eyes looked squinted at first, and she frowned slightly.

The kid's video got many people emotional and appreciating their sight. Image: @kaseysimpson6/TikTok.

Baby surprised at improved eyesight

The baby's reaction suddenly changed when she was given her recommended glasses.

She opened her mouth in surprise as she wondered at the things she could now see clearly.

Many people on TikTok got so emotional at how she dramatically reacted to her improved eyesight.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video, posted by @kaseysimpson6, had gathered more than 20,000 comments and over 800,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Mommaj_65 said:

"Wow. The amount of processing going on in that beautiful little mind."

MrRizzo noted:

"Bubbles has a baby. Adorable."

Stan the man wrote:

"My daughter wouldn’t take her glasses off for years, even in bed. She was scared she wouldn’t see again. She had hers from about five months."

Shell 143 sweetly said:

"I'm crying tears of joy for this beautiful little girl."

