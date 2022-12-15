A woman took to TikTok to advise other women on how to keep their husbands from disappearing over the weekends

She shared her trick of infusing chillies in their underwear and people were blown away by her hack

Some social media users shared in the comments about the trick's effectiveness and some said they must add Vicks as well

A woman says chillies ensure her man comes home. Image: @sexymamma74/TikTok

A woman shared her advice with women who are tired of resolving their relationship problems with communication.

In the video posted by @sexymamma74, the lady can be seen ironing chillies on top of her man's underwear to cover the fabric with fiery potency.

She said every time her man wears chillies-infused underwear, it's guaranteed that he'll return home.

Other women who have used the trick in the past vouched for her in the comments and said that it definitely works.

Female netizens were amused by the menacing video, with some suggesting that it's too much effort to keep an unfaithful man.

@roxc0508 posted:

"Tell us what happened after he wore the underwear."

@cindy_cate08 wrote:

"When a woman seeks revenge, even the devil sits down to take some notes."

@hotlips_lisa said:

"That’s a lot of effort to keep a player. Just get rid of them and be with someone who loves you back the way you love them."

@debbytaradunn stated:

"I have never ever, this truly is the best TikTok I have ever seen in my life. "

@ffylonel asked:

"Will he even make it out of the house? "

@hello_monay mentioned:

"Mamma, you're doing God's work."

@user9018058400350reenie shared:

"You just made me laugh so loud. I did this to my husband years back, and it worked."

@dragonheart2006 added:

"Add some Vicks too, don’t be shy. "

