A short video has shown the moment a baby waited for her sister to return from school as she looked out of her mother's car

The baby's gaze, which was so serious, with her eyes wide open, changed immediately after her sister arrived

Many social media users who reacted to the family's video said that the bond between both sisters must be really strong

A mother has shared a video that captured the strong love that exists between her daughters.

In a video shared online, the younger sibling looked outside her family's car as she awaited her sister's arrival with bated breath.

The kid's mother said she is always happy to see her sister. Image: @sashathecoolie/TikTok.

Beautiful baby waits for her sister's arrival

As soon as her sister came into view, the baby's face lit up in delight as they both hugged.

Their mother, whose TikTok name is @sashathecoolie, said that is the way she reacts any time she is waiting for her sister.

Many people who reacted to the video were amazed by the love between the siblings and hoped it continued forever.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend sisters' bond

At the time of writing this report, the video gathered over 800 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the best reactions below:

Joan Edwards75 said:

"Way to go. That bond will never change."

Tinajii added:

"That's just pure love. How precious."

Teri Phillips135 reacted:

"Beautiful and loving."

4hobbs noted:

"Priceless, and to think some of them get it taken away from them. I hope she never loses that happiness."

auntbb02 remarked:

"Beautiful girls with beautiful smiles. So sweet."

Lady R commented:

"Oh bless her. She's been waiting all day for her to return."

