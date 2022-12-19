A Nigerian lady was full of joy when her mother birthed her sibling 21 years after she was born

The lady shared a video showing the kid only a few days old and when she became a toddler strong enough to scatter the house

Many people who are the only children in their homes have prayed for the same blessing, saying they want siblings

A young Nigerian lady, @mideaduke, has gone online to share a video of her newborn baby sister whom she is 21 years older than.

The lady was happy with the child as it meant that she is no longer the only child in her family. Seconds into the video, the baby's growth into a toddler was captured.

Lady who's an only child finally gets a sibling

In another clip, the lady showed her mother with a heavy stomach before she delivered the child.

Many Nigerians who took to her comment section congratulated the lady for having a beautiful sister, as some hoped their mothers would give them siblings someday.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with close to 8,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

pamilerin said:

"How I wish my mum can give me a baby …not easy been the only child."

adwoakordie13 said:

"She’s your first child, be a great mom to her."

Big_blazexx said:

"She don scatter house finish."

Olowoeyo Fatima said:

"People would think she’s yours, this is beautiful."

Monalisa said:

"Mine was after 18, I’m 23 now and he’s five."

jennyking7178 said:

"Not easy being an only child I need one."

Abosede Mercy said:

"She’s so cute, I remember when people used to call our last born my own baby then."

bharleeyqueen said:

"Mum don born Zahrah gv u, she just help you with the delivery process ni."

