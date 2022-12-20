A woman who waited for two decades to remarry after her first marriage luckily ended up with a rich man without kids

Celebrating the glorious love the woman has, her daughter advised people never to lower their standards for any man

Many social media users were wowed by the old woman's love story as they wished their single mothers also have the same

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young beautiful lady, @treshonlyniece, has celebrated her mother remarrying 20 years after her first marriage ended.

In a clip, the lady showed off her mum's wedding ring, revealing that the woman got married to a rich man who had no kids.

The woman was so happy as her man proposed to her. Photo source: TikTok/@treshonlyniece

Source: UGC

Amazing show of love

She used the life of her mother to advise ladies never to settle and always go for the kind of relationships they want.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who watched the amazing proposal video of the woman were amazed. Her lover asked her to marry him in the presence of all her kids. It was such an amazing moment.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million likes with thousands of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

ItsZoëReneé said:

"Awww I saw the proposal video, congratulations to your beautiful mum."

Naiya Nicole said:

"Congratulations and ladies DO NOT SETTLE YOURE TIME WILL COME, keep your standards up."

notsamira said:

"Where did she find him? Asking for my mother lmaoooo."

Melanin_Mimi said:

"He won as well cause mama is gorgeous!!!"

yo momma said:

"Hope this happens to my mom soon."

Lilly said:︎

"Your mom looks like the older version of beyonce if only we can all age like her."

Angie Delgado said:

"Yes know your worth!!! don't settle and hold ur standards up no matter how long it takes."

Old couple playfully argue at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @kayncurls, filmed the sweet moment her parents were throwing cute tantrums in the house and arguing with each other like children.

In a TikTok video that has stirred massive reactions, the mother told her husband not to touch her and "leave her alone" as the man attempted to play with her chin.

The woman made a funny move of trying to smack her husband. The man held her hands still, frustrating her move. Their children had fun watching them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng