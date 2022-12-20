A lovely lady who just had knee surgery refused to allow it to stop her from attending her wedding

The video that captured the sweet wedding was posted on TikTok, and it has got a whopping 1.5 million views as of December 20

Netizens who commented on the video had kind words for the bride and her man, and she has said the day remains memorable

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A lady posted the video of her wedding, which went viral and gained 1.5 million views on Tuesday, December 20.

The lady named Marta said she had knee surgery, but that didn't make her push her wedding forward.

The lady said her wedding was memorable. Photo credit: TikTok/@resi_akat1.

Source: UGC

Marta said she had the surgery just one month before her wedding, but she insisted on celebrating her day despite the pain.

Video of a lady attending her wedding in walking sticks

The video, which lasted only 9 seconds, showed how Marta courageously attended her wedding, using walking sticks for support.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her left leg was still bandaged in the clip, showing that she was still healing as of her wedding day.

Marta captioned the video:

"Love is beautiful & strong with the right person. I had a knee surgery 1 month before my wedding but I wanted to celebrate it despite the pain I had, surely I'll never forget this time."

What was not in doubt, however, was the fact that Marta looked absolutely stunning, as attested to by TikTok users who dropped comments.

The video, which has 120 comments, has been liked 39k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user5273245473361 said:

"Congratulations, you both look fabulous."

@lenatlanta2019 said:

"Congratulations. True love."

@Jenny Pinckney Hunt reacted:

"Very beautiful."

@Queenvee341 said:

"You looked beautiful. Congratulations!!"

@Akran Berhane said:

"Congratulations Marti for your wedding, and I hope you feel better soon."

@Fathi Fathi said:

"All love and appreciation."

Lady gets married to a man she met on Whatsapp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading news website, reported that a man married a lady who chatted him up on WhatsApp.

The lady was the one who shared the story on Twitter, and she said she got her man's number from a WhatsApp group.

After she chatted with the man, they fell in love and later got married in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng