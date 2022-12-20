A lady has stunned people with the size of her twin pregnancy which she shared online in a TikTok video

The short video was posted on Monday, December 19, by Aminah who said she spent half of 2022 being pregnant

Over 60k people have so far liked the video, and it has been viewed over 400k times as friends wish her well

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A TikTok mum has posted a video to showcase her large twin pregnancy and her beautiful babies.

The mum named Aminah posted the video on Monday, December 19, saying she has been pregnant for half of 2022.

The mum gave birth to adorable twin babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@datblackwoman.

Source: UGC

As of Tuesday afternoon, December 20, the video already received over 400k views as friends besieged it to wish her and her babies well.

Video of a mother with large baby bump

In the 14 seconds clip, Aminah counted down from the month of January, showing how her baby bump grew up to the point she gave birth in September.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Her twin babies, a boy and a girl are already growing up fast and they look so stunning in the video.

Aminah captioned the video:

"2023 catch me OUTSIDE because I was pregnant the half of the year and the remaining half I was healing from a traumatic c section. But 2023, baby ama be outside shaking everything shakeable."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Georgie said:

"Was worth it in the end, beautiful kids and mom."

@Dayane_leoncia commented:

"Omggg they sooooo cuteeee."

@Miss white said:

"Tapping into this blessing with faith."

@Brittany Jones609 said:

"They are absolutely adorable."

@Djediane_ said:

"Tapping onto this blessing!! Your babies are beautiful!!!"

@Melissaswardrobe commented:

"Omg they are soooooo cute!!"

@Gina Barnabas said:

"A VERY BIG CONGRATULATIONS."

@mercyagbejimi560 commented:

"Me too I hated being pregnant this whole year."

@Kweenie said:

"Such a amazingly beautiful family."

Mom has internet howling as she shows how pregnancy changed her entire physical appearance: “Strange things!”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that while the whole ‘pregnancy glow’ thing is a thing, pregnancy can also have you looking like an entirely different person. One woman took to the socials to warn peeps that making a baby might have you looking like someone you are not.

Video posts like these remind some people why they never wanted to have babies, and tame the broody on others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng