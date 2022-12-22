A video of a little girl sporting very long braids has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions

In the video, the child is happily posing in hairstyles from braids almost the same length as her height

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The festive period is upon us and many parents are glamming their kids - and themselves - to look their very best for Christmas.

However, a parent's decision to install very long braids for her little girl has been met with major backlash online.

Photos of the little girl with the braids. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

In the now-trending clip, the little girl can be seen standing, the length of the braids at her ankles.

The montages of excerpts from the making of the hair see the little girl later sporting two buns after the tips of the braids had been coiled.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to trending video of little girl with long braids

ms_adunni:

"Rubbish! Why out such a load on her head. Her scalp is still very tender."

pricelesshairven:

"This hair is fine oo but haba naw!! It’s too much and too long for a child. Look how the whole front is picked. It’s too much please. That child will certainly be in pains"

adelakuntufayl:

"When children rush to marriage, this is what we see and produce."

forevermaheeda:

"Parents you can do better!! Allow kids be kids haba."

midella.cakes:

"Any fashion you want to do as a lady, don’t force it in your female child. Children don’t have anything to do with drip, drip on your own."

onyiidums:

"Can parents allow their children to enjoy childhood?"

layinkaogescenthub:

"Very uncomfortable something for an adult talk less a child."

charmingbysophieharvey:

"That’s too heavy na, how will this girl go to sleep."

Little girl displeased with her asoebi dress cries out: "I don't like this nonsense"

Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng reported that while many little girls often wear whatever is presented to them, there are those who despite their age, have no qualms about protesting.

A case in point is a video which has made the rounds on social media due to the little girl captured in it.

In the video shared on Facebook, the little girl is seen dressed in a green asoebi mono-strap gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng