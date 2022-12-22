A man has celebrated a kindhearted guy who took him in when there was no one there for him

After the young man was abandoned at the hospital by his biological mother, a man in a wheelchair adopted him

The youth shared a snap of the old man as he paid tribute to the lovely guy who treated him like a son

A young man named Kokétso Moepya has revealed that his mother abandoned him at a hospital years ago.

The youth made this known in a TikTok post as he celebrated a man in a wheelchair whom he called father.

The young man's mother abandoned him and he was adopted by a man in a wheelchair. Image: @thatskokets0/TikTok.

According to Kokétso, the man had adopted him years ago. Since then, the lovely guy has supported and raised him like his own.

The young man shared a snap of his adoptive dad carrying him when he was a toddler.

Kokétso also said that although he has HIV, the man is still standing by him, captioning his clip:

"I need to make sure that you understand me. I'm a forest child."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to man raised by guy in wheelchair

user2222856631769 said:

"But you need to release the pain. Be grateful you are still alive. Smile, for starters. It is not that hard to smile."

Draxy added:

"Change your mindset. Smile and live better. Most of all, accept what you are today and your life will change."

Innocent Motebe reacted:

"Stay strong for this father who raised you, bro. You can't just end it when he has been there for you."

Chivavo Chioma commented:

"Consider yourself blessed and lucky. Stay blessed and don't blame yourself regarding this whole situation. Focus on your future."

Matilde Kulo wrote:

"Your king! Make him proud by loving yourself and him. Just do the right thing."

