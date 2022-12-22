A woman who recently lost her husband shared one of the beautiful moments they had while he was alive

In the viral video, the woman woke her husband up and tricked him into believing he was late for work

The guy stood up immediately, got dressed without bathing and still had time to kiss their child goodbye

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A short video shared by a wife whose hubby, named Alex, passed away, has shown the moment the woman went to wake her man up hours before work.

After telling her husband that he was late for work as a way to prank him, the gent jumped up from bed, dressed quickly and started getting ready to leave in a frustrated way.

The woman cherished the moments she and her husband had together. Image: @lechannahx/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The wife pranked her husband who rushed to get dressed

When the wife, whose name is lechannahx on TikTok, told her hubby that she was only joking, the man seemed a little angry, but then laughed at the woman's mischief.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who reacted to the video sent condolences to the grieving wife.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions from social media users to the clip:

tiana said:

"I watched this, thought it was cute and laughed. Then I saw the caption. I am so sorry for your loss."

Marius Svarca empathised:

"You can tell he was, and would have continued being, the best dad. A true role model. Tired yet ready to provide for his family with a smile. Sorry for your loss."

Leeann added:

"I remember watching this. I am so sorry for your loss."

lindsay wrote:

"My heart broke when I read the caption. So sad. Sending you love and strength. I hope it's beautiful up there, Alex."

Inked_Ginger32 remembered

"I remember this video when you first posted it. It is what made me follow you. So sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love in the world."

333light&love remarked:

"Aww, beautiful moments to treasure forever. I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your beautiful little girl at this very difficult time."

Baby defends her father

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a mother shared a very funny video on TikTok to show how protective her daughter is of her father and the bond between them.

In the short clip, the mother pretended to be fighting her husband who was carrying the baby. After the mother laid her hands on the man, the kid defended him.

As a way to make the mother stop, the kid bit her hand. People who were around were amazed at the girl's actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng