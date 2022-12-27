Demesha Coleman tracked down and shot dead two alleged carjackers who had taken off with her Hyundai car in St Louis, Missouri

The 35-year-old was caught by a surveillance video walking with an unidentified man up to a Hyundai Tucson in the gas station parking, and they were both carrying guns.

Coleman has been charged with the murders of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49

A St. Louis county woman who tracked her stolen Hyundai to a gas station and killed two men in a shootout is now facing murder charges.

Joseph Farrar who was killed by Demesha Coleman outside a petrol station. Photos: Newsmaven.

Demesha Coleman charged with murder

STL Today reports Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged on Thursday, December 22 for the deaths of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.

The 35-year-old allegedly shot dead the two outside a Speedie Gas near North Broadway Street and Riverview Boulevard just after 10:30pm, on Wednesday, December 21.

Another man who was also shot in the head survived the incident. It remains unclear if any of the three was involved in the stealing of the Hyundai.

A surveillance video captured Coleman walking with an unidentified man up to a Hyundai Tucson in the gas station parking and they were both carrying guns.

Farrar was shot in the torso

She opened the front passenger door while the man opened the driver’s side door and a shootout followed.

Farrar was shot in the torso, and police found him next to a gas pump. Jackson was on the ground next to the car and had also been shot in the torso, police wrote. The third man was found on the far end of the gas station parking lot and had been shot in the head. He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Coleman, who comes from the Spanish Lake area of St. Louis County, told detectives during a recorded interview that she went to take back her stolen car.

The 35-year-old identified herself on the footage, according to court documents.

Coleman has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault as well as three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting. She did not have any prior criminal history.

