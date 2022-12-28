A boy amazed a lot of people with his melodious voice after he sang Kadosh Kadosh by PV Idemudia

The wonder kid rendered the song in a video posted on TikTok by Anita and he is so good that he has gone viral as of December 28

A lot of TikTok users, who have listened to the boy, confessed that they had goosebumps because of his voice

An amazing kid sent jitters down people's spines when he sang Kadosh by PV Idemudia.

The boy's voice is so melodious and heavenly that those who listened to him have confessed that they were touched.

The boy sang PV Idemudia's Kadosh with sweet voice. Photo credit: TikTok/@minanita012 and Facebook/PV Idemudia.

Source: UGC

The video that captured the incredibly gifted kid was posted on TikTok by a user named Anita and it has so far received 115k likes.

Viral video of a boy singing Kadosh by PV Idemudia

As of Wednesday, December 28, TikTokkers are still commenting on the video which currently has 683k views.

Looking at the boy and the way he is dressed in the video, one may not attribute much talent to him, but when he opened his mouth to sing, it became evident that he is gifted.

TikTok users have left prayers in the comment section that he will meet his destiny's helper through the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@nancyprincess69 said:

"Omoh see talent."

@Moi said:

"This boy is gifted."

@Radiance Theophilus said:

"I literally had goosebumps listening to this. He's so gifted. I hope he use this voice to serve God."

@portianaa reacted:

"My jaw is dropped."

@Ma Ra Ch said:

"Jesus! Omo see voice."

@mukioyoog7o said:

"This is wonderful. God be praised."

@Odehyeba Esther official commented:

"Wow keep it up dear."

@Dorcas said:

"Wow gift from above."

@user3745773394840 said:

"What a beautiful talent."

@Abena babyface said:

"When I just hear this voice I felt something. You are very talented. God bless you."

