A lady got many people laughing when she tried playing with her niece and the newborn frowned hard

All her efforts to get a reaction from the kid fell flat as the baby did not change her long stare at the lady

People who found the video very funny tried to give different meanings to the baby's frown and guess what was on her mind

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A beautiful lady, @neelicious21, shared a funny video of how her niece looked at her hard while she was making funny faces at her.

She said that the kid has her kind of attitude. Carrying the kid in a shawl, the lady's attempt at different funny expressions failed.

People said that they found the kid's expression very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@neelicious21

Source: UGC

Kid frowns at lady

What amazed many people was that the baby's serious stare remained unshaken by her aunt's act. It was as if she had many things going through her mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people said that they could not get over the way the child kept looking throughout the hilarious video.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 170 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Lateefah Ololade said:

"Me and my niece. Now that I’m not inthe country they keep telling me to come and pick my child. Worst part, this child looks like me as a child."

Black Girl PR said:

"She didn't even blink!"

L said:

"She’s yours! The resemblance."

Bishop with a shop said:

"The baby be like this unserious stingy aunty have started again."

Buddddddddy said:

"The stare was too loud."

estherasuquo972 said:

"This is me and my lookalike niece."

dolapolawal96683 said:

"She's looking at you like she's disappointed."

olayinka said:

"Why she looking at you like that what kind of matured baby is that na abi has she been around here before? Like the face eh."

Baby born with teeth goes viral, leaves hospital staff and netizens confused: “I'd be scared of my own baby”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a baby born with two little bottom teeth has left many netizens creeped out and confused.

The footage was shared by Jordan Bloss-Wilson (@jordanwilson_bloss) who revealed that the infant was born with teeth and all the hospital staff were left in disbelief because they’d never seen such before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng