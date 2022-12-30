A wealthy bride has taken over Instagram with her magnificent corseted kente dresses

The voluptuous woman wore a sleeveless gown for her traditional wedding ceremony

The photographers and videographers captured some priceless photos and videos during the lavish wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A gorgeous plus-size bride is trending on social media with her energetic dance moves.

The curvaceous Ghanaian bride wore various alluring wedding dresses for her traditional wedding that many brides couldld take style inspiration from.

The bride looked lovely in all her dresses. Image: @live_with_kwaku.

Source: UGC

Briefly News looks at some of the lovely bride's prettiest looks:

1. The matching kente outfit for the traditional wedding

The lovely couple dressed like royalty for the first session of the traditional wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The pair were photographed wearing a colorful ensemble and gold jewellery for the photoshoot.

2. The bride's elegant corset gown

The bride has won the hearts of Ghanaians with her beautiful wedding gown. She looked absolutely breathtaking in a beaded dress, which accentuated her shapely physique.

3. The bridesmaids looked impeccable in their lace dress

The bride and her bridal entourage couldn't hide their excitement. It was a joyous day as they joined the bride to show off their dance moves ahead of the nuptials.

4. The hilarious moment the bride asked her family to accept the bride's price

It is customary in some cultures for a family to ask the bride in the presence of the groom and his family whether they should accept the gifts presented by the man.

The happy bride took the microphone and boldly asked her family to warmly accept all the items presented to them.

5. The couple's third stunning look

The cute couple could not take their hands off each other as they posed for another photoshoot session.

The elegant bride looked ravishing in a classy corseted gown styled with a simple turban.

6. The plus-size groom show off his dance moves

The handsome groom was not left out of the fun as he joined his lovely bride on the dance floor. He looked dapper in a long-sleeve matching kaftan for the reception party.

Meet plus-size bride Tricia Boakye who has taken over Instagram with her wedding photos

Previously, Briefly News wrote about Tricia Boakye, a plus-size Ghanaian newlywed who has dominated Instagram with her breathtaking wedding pictures.

In her off-shoulder traditional gown and corseted white dress, the stunning woman looked absolutely stunning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh