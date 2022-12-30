Beautiful Plus-Size Bride With Hourglass Figure Shows Off Dance Moves In Corseted Gown
- A wealthy bride has taken over Instagram with her magnificent corseted kente dresses
- The voluptuous woman wore a sleeveless gown for her traditional wedding ceremony
- The photographers and videographers captured some priceless photos and videos during the lavish wedding
A gorgeous plus-size bride is trending on social media with her energetic dance moves.
The curvaceous Ghanaian bride wore various alluring wedding dresses for her traditional wedding that many brides couldld take style inspiration from.
Briefly News looks at some of the lovely bride's prettiest looks:
1. The matching kente outfit for the traditional wedding
The lovely couple dressed like royalty for the first session of the traditional wedding.
The pair were photographed wearing a colorful ensemble and gold jewellery for the photoshoot.
2. The bride's elegant corset gown
The bride has won the hearts of Ghanaians with her beautiful wedding gown. She looked absolutely breathtaking in a beaded dress, which accentuated her shapely physique.
3. The bridesmaids looked impeccable in their lace dress
The bride and her bridal entourage couldn't hide their excitement. It was a joyous day as they joined the bride to show off their dance moves ahead of the nuptials.
4. The hilarious moment the bride asked her family to accept the bride's price
It is customary in some cultures for a family to ask the bride in the presence of the groom and his family whether they should accept the gifts presented by the man.
The happy bride took the microphone and boldly asked her family to warmly accept all the items presented to them.
5. The couple's third stunning look
The cute couple could not take their hands off each other as they posed for another photoshoot session.
The elegant bride looked ravishing in a classy corseted gown styled with a simple turban.
6. The plus-size groom show off his dance moves
The handsome groom was not left out of the fun as he joined his lovely bride on the dance floor. He looked dapper in a long-sleeve matching kaftan for the reception party.
Meet plus-size bride Tricia Boakye who has taken over Instagram with her wedding photos
Previously, Briefly News wrote about Tricia Boakye, a plus-size Ghanaian newlywed who has dominated Instagram with her breathtaking wedding pictures.
In her off-shoulder traditional gown and corseted white dress, the stunning woman looked absolutely stunning.
