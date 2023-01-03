Hannah Williams quit her Data Analyst job in May 2022, after realising opportunities in TikTok content monetisation

Williams started by sharing her experiences about job-hopping and salary negotiations on her personal TikTok account

A few months after realising its potential, Williams and her husband penned a resignation to launch Salary Transparent Street

Many people often dream about quitting their jobs to become their own boss, but taking the bold step poses a challenge for most of them.

Hannah Williams started a TikTok series asking strangers how much they earn. Photo: Salary Transparent Street.

There is often the question about the type of business or venture you will undertake after penning down a resignation.

Williams sees money-making potential in TikTok content creation

Hannah Williams did not take a second thought when she realised the potential of TikTok content creation.

The 26-year-old penned her resignation as a Data Analyst in May 2022, launching a TikTok series dubbed Salary Transparence Street.

She was later joined by her husband Daniels, who also quit his government job and the couple concentrated on building the series.

According to CNBC, the couple landed six-figure brand deals in just eight months in December 2022, making $600,000 (R 10 181 986).

“I knew that you don’t just have an account that is that successful that quickly, without it being monetisable in some way. I was ready to figure it out," said Williams.

Salary Transparent Street is a series that asks strangers how much they earn.

Williams and Daniels did not worry about failing and took the risk by investing their savings worth R169 929.

They also secured R407 829 in seed money for Salary Transparent Street’s first two months from two agents.

In September 2022, a big breakthrough came about when Williams secured a six-month deal with Indeed, the job-search platform for about R8 496 455.

The couple advised job seekers in 2023 to take the risk and make bold steps in their carrier change, despite economic fears.

“If we do fall into a recession, it just means that there’s maybe a little bit less advantage for you in the labour market. So just be informed of that and make calculated decisions,” she said.

Khaby Lame makes R12 389 064 per post

Kenya's leading news website Tuko.ke previously reported that Williams' story showed the potential that TikTok content creation has in making a fortune.

Khaby Lame, the most followed person on TikTok, is said to make over R12M per post on the platform.

Lame has had a meteoric rise and now works with multinational brands, after three years without a job.

