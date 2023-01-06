A young mom has said the shiny white mark on her newborn daughter's hair is naturally associated with her family

She posted a video on TikTok to show off the unique birthmark to her followers, with the video going viral online

TikTok users commented on the clip, with many of them expressing deep admiration for the baby and her white patch of hair

A proud mom has shown her baby off to the world and revealed that the cute child has a strip of white hair on the front of her head.

In a video, posted by TikTok user, Alaijah, the baby's white birthmark was seen visibly on her forehead.

The white strip of hair on the baby's hair is also on her mom's hair. Image: @alaijah.h/TikTok.

The new mother said the white mark on the baby's hair is associated with her family.

Video of baby girl born with a shiny, white strip of hair warms hearts

From the video, it could be seen that the mother also has the same white mark on her forehead.

Other videos on her TikTok handle showed other family members sporting the same white patch of hair. What a cool clan!

The clip has sparked warm reactions from other TikTok users who expressed admiration for the baby.

Some of those who commented said the same mark is in their families too.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users were impressed with the cute baby and her momma:

@LOVE AMBASSADOR said:

"Like my aunt too. She was born with white hair."

@user757064428993 commented:

"Cute for real."

@Purr gang is 144456 wrote:

"She is beautiful."

@angelo howard noted:

"I love it. She's beautiful."

@Jackie added:

"So beautiful."

@Leea_s2 complimented:

"Little pretty self."

