A 41-year-old woman from North Carolina has admitted she's still in shock after winning millions in two lotteries just months apart

Kenya Sloan just won R34 million after purchasing a scratch-off card, a few weeks since she was declared the winner of R16 million

The lucky woman disclosed that she used the first load of cash to build her dream house and will use the current allocation to start her own restaurant

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman from North Carolina seems to have had a wave of luck surrounding her, recently, after winning millions of dollars in two different lottery games.

North Carolina Woman Wins KSh 247m Lottery Prize Months After KSh 123m Win: "Still in Shock"

Source: UGC

This can be attributed to the fact that she just won R34M after purchasing a scratch-off card, just months after she was declared the winner of R16 million.

Sloan's first win was in August 2022

Fox News reports that Kenya Sloan's streak of luck started in August 2022 when she tried her hand at the Carolina Jackpot game for the first time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 41-year-old disclosed that she used the money she received from the first win to buy land and build her dream house.

At that point in time, nothing prepared her for an even bigger win coming her way just a few months down the line.

That was until she bought a Diamond Dazzler ticket at R341 from a food mart and learnt that she had won again, this time double the amount she got from the first one.

Plans to open soul food restaurant

According to her, the development left her so shocked that she just stood there for a while trying to absorb the news.

"I was like, ‘No way this happened again, but it did," Sloan said in a statement sent to the media.

She added that most of her family members could not believe it when she informed them that she had won again, Daily Mail records.

Sloan, who admits that she feels extremely blessed, revealed that she has plans to open her own soul food restaurant with the second win.

"My lucky number was 8": 3 winners bag lotto daily jackpot of over R100 000

Briefly News previously reported that the South African lottery shared news about their latest lotto draw. They announced that three people won big.

SA Lotto has a daily jackpot where anyone who takes part can win thousands in one go. The results show that 28 December 2022 was a lucky day for three people.

News24 reported that the South African lottery announced the results of the latest draw. According to the tweet, those who matched five numbers will get R142 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke