A lady has been described as lucky after she posted an old photo of herself and how her boyfriend transformed her

The photos were seen in a video posted on Instagram by Thatblackbwoy and it instantly sparked reactions from netizens

Many of those who reacted praised the lady for saying the truth while others prayed for such men in their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A lady has posted a video and praised her boyfriend for transforming her life for the better.

The appreciation video was seen on Tuesday, January 10, on the Instagram handle of Thatblackbwoy.

The lady said her man changed her into a beautiful girl. Photo credit: Instagram/@thatblackbwoyy.

Source: UGC

In the video, the lady showed what she looked like before she met her boyfriend and what she currently looks like.

Video of a lady transformed by her boyfriend

In the past, the lady was not looking too good, but her current look depicts someone who is well taken care of.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She, therefore, tagged the video:

"The girl I gave him, and the girl he turned me into."

Her transformation as seen in the video has sparked reactions from netizens.

A lot of people are praising her for at least saying the truth and appreciating the man who is doting on her.

Others are saying they want such a man in their lives too.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@eskizzofficial said:

"When we go see the boy I gave him?"

@yuszy_kay reacted:

"With all this breakfast go still sup."

@ahboki225 said:

"Omo me no dey believe all this things again ooh, he fit be say the guy dey beat her everyday like that but because of money way she dey see she no go won go and she no go voice out."

@am_adelewa1 commented:

"Me wey no get the luck make I die?"

@titilayo_mii said:

"Lucky girl."

@kazeem19vs93 reacted:

"No be same person o."

@_chizeey said:

"Normally good girls dey enjoy, but still fear woman."

Lady breaks up with her man

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng reported that a lady ended things with her man over flowers and dates.

The lady lamented in leaked chats that the man failed to take her out on regular dates.

She also said the man does not buy her flowers regularly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng