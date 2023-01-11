A video of a baby dancing on his bed after he heard his favourite song playing on the TV has got peeps talking

Seconds before the song came on TV, the baby was fast sleeping with his bottle close to his mouth

The small boy who seemed excited as he performed like a rapper never let his bottle out of his sight

A mother, @meemee_savage, has shared her baby's reaction when she immediately started playing a YoungBoy's Ryte Night on TV.

The boy was sleeping with his feeding bottle close to his mouth when the mother walked in. As soon as the song came on, he quickly stood up from his cradle and started dancing.

Many people were wowed by how he quickly responded to the song. Photo source: TikTok/@meemee_savag

Baby vibes to YoungBoy's Ryte Night

The speed at which he woke up and started dancing in a video shared on TikTok had many impressed. He even gestured like a rapper performing on a stage.

While dancing and looking at his mother, he made sure his feeding bottle never left his hand. It was such a funny sight.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5,000 comments with over 600,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

static2.5 said:

"Hada get the bottle first fr."

Lay said:

"He lowkey looks like travis hunter."

Cool_enough23 said:

"Stumbled out his sleep to get us right."

Keara said:

"When you fall asleep in the club but then the dj play your fav song."

ButterCream86 said:

"That’s how my son be about King Von."

Cashena Castello said:

"He pick up his hennessy to party hard."

Belma blink said:

"He took his bottle before any distraction."

