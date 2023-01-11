A father was more than frustrated when he came into the house and saw his two kids eating in the living room

The man's mood became dampened when he saw how they soiled the centre rug and pieces of furniture

Many people who watched the kids' video gave the man different funny suggestions on how to deal with the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A frustrated father has shared a video showing how his kids turned the whole house upside down with food.

The man walked into the parlour to see them dining with their hands as they sat in the centre of the living room, leaving the furniture around them soiled.

The father was frustrated by the mess they created. Photo source: TikTok/@richlifefx

Source: UGC

Babies soiled rug & furniture

In the video, the babies looked at him harmlessly. The man wondered what he could do with the kids as he asked for suggestions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The centre rug of the house was all messed up with oil. Some people advised the dad to accept his fate.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments and more than 50,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Joana said:

"Turn off the tv and just stare at them."

hollybaby said:

"Putting all of them in the bin with the rug lmao."

Gio said:

"Sending them to Ghana 1 first flight cause this nahhhh."

Jakarta said:

"It’s How UNBOTHERED They we’e for me. I think one even waved."

Rissa Wright said:

"The older one had the nerves to look for higher grounds."

Debbie O'connor said:

"Look at their faces….. look at the rug. They're so oblivious."

itsjasminenu said:

"The way he kept looking at you like “is he gone yet? Nope? okay."

Ruth Madine said:

"He literally did as you asked. He ‘got up’. The look on his face when you then shouted ‘get down’."

Baby cries into microphone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading news website, earlier reported that a father and mother got many people laughing hard as they bought a microphone and hooked the device to an autotune.

When their baby was crying, the mother held her up as the father placed a mic in front of the kid. When she cried into the device, the autotune made a sweet sound out of it.

One would think it is an ad lib sound of an American song. Even the child was surprised at the sound that she momentarily stopped crying. She made more sounds in amazement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng