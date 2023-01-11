A black lady who refused to bleach her skin has been praised as an epitome of beauty because of her dark skin

Her smooth skin was shown off in a video posted on TikTok, in which she was seen using shea butter

Apart from shea butter, the lady also revealed that she makes use of palm kernel oil called elu aki among the Igbo

A TikTok lady has shown off her glowing skin in a video and revealed that she uses shea butter on it.

Apart from shea butter, the lady also stated in the video, posted by Funaya, that she makes use of palm kernel oil to maintain her skin.

The lady uses only shea butter and palm kernel oil on her black skin. Photo credit: TikTok/@funaya_5.

Funaya demonstrated how she moisturises and smoothens her black skin using ori and elu aki.

Lady who uses shea butter on her shiny black skin

Funaya's skin looks so smooth, shiny and very attractive. The fact that she does not bleach her skin has won her many admirers on TikTok.

She said someone once told her that she looks too dark because she applies only shea butter and palm kernel oil.

TikTok users have showered her with a lot of positive comments as they praised her for leaving her skin intact.

Watch the video below:

@luluasin said:

"I use ori and elu aki too. Flawless skin."

@themuse commented:

"Wait, so does it actually make you darker? I wanna even out my skin tone."

@uche said:

"I only use elu aki, I can't stand the ori smell."

@Lady_lorraine commented:

"Your skin is gorgeous wow."

@TikToker reacted:

"You are beautiful, no such thing as too dark."

@Perfection said:

"God know anythin milk triggers my lactose intolerance, but when I see chocolates ehn I can die for it."

@user49944403332507 commented:

"You are more than a beauty. Naturally black and beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng