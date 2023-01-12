A woman who adopted a child is proudly caring for her and letting people know how sweet the baby girl is

A heartwarming family video posted on TikTok by Amanda and Eila shows the mother playing with her adopted kid

The sweet way the woman cares for her kid in a series of videos has made TikTok users praise her

An adorable family video has shown a caring woman showering love on a cute kid she adopted.

In a family time video posted on the TikTok handle of Amanda and Eila, the mum described her adopted kid as the sweetest girl in the world.

The woman adopted the girl and she treats her like a princess. Photo credit: TikTok/@mommyandeilap.

The woman's very caring attitude towards the kid has sparked a lot of positive comments on the video.

Video of a woman who adopted kid melts hearts

She clearly loves the child so much that their connection to each other is noticeable in the video.

The beautiful girl hugged her mother so passionately as they showered love and kisses on each other.

The mum captioned the video:

"How did I end up with the sweetest girl in the whole world."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTok users find the family very interesting and the comment section of the video is buzzing with positive comments about the mum and her adopted kid.

@terryann966 said:

"OMG I love her."

@Jenn commented:

"Littles have the best kisses ever. They just melt the heart. Mine is sour but sweet when he wants to be."

@Salma Abdala said:

"That's why I love kids."

@Deb Marrama reacted:

"She is soo beautiful!!"

@PJ Leasure said:

"Awwww! I was adopted too. My momma and daddy are White. I was adopted at three weeks old. I'm 49. My momma has still here."

Kid refuses to cry on his first day of school

In a related story, Briefly News' sister site, Legit.ng, a leading website in Nigeria, also reported that a confident kid walked into his class with swag on his first day of school.

The kid showed no signs of distress as other kids do on their first day of school.

He was so strong emotionally that people called him the minister of education.

