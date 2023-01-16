The 'Big Brother Titans' show finally started on January 15, after much anticipation and build-up

The housemates entered the house and fans are already trading opinions on social media

A lot of netizens are looking forward to the clash of accents and personalities and the fun the stars promised

'Big Brother Titans' is trending on Twitter as expected since its opening night, January 15.

The show hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka took turns welcoming the housemates on the stage and sending them into the house.

As expected, opinions both candid and funny have taken over social media as netizens express hopes and expectations for this year's show.

'BB Titans' fans discuss contestants

See reactions as sighted below:

@erictender:

"Dear South Africans, please try and type in English when you are dragging housemates so that we Nigerians know how to add more fuel to the violence . Thank you #BBTitans #BBTitans."

@NeoAkpofure:

"The South African girls, so confident ❤️ >> #BBTitans."

@EOnyekelu:

"Message to South Africans. If we're throwing shade in this coming show, speak English abeg. I don't want to hear.. this Nigerian girl is mtirj kshgk sbcjj mskhf haze jskek."

@strawapril:

"What’s the meaning of this? Nana???? I don’t understand the ladies representing Nigeria"

@symply_kim:

"Nigerian housemates and reducing their ages. Full grown grand-papa deh shout I’m 22 years. Deh fear God o #BBTitans"

@Bsionelove:

"Can’t wait for South Africans and Nigerians to drag the f%ck out of each other. #BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans"

@EdoVibeQueen:

"I’m looking forward to seeing the cooking monopoly in that house. Will they be cooking individually? Or Nigerians will cook their food separately and South Africans will cook theirs? Then when Puleng falls in love with Emeka, she will start eating poundo and egusi #BBTitans"

Breathtaking interior of new house spotted in video

Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng previously reported that the opening show of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) kicked off on Sunday night, January 15, to the delight of fans who have been anticipating it.

As expected, the hosts of the season Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka kicked things off by giving viewers their first look at Biggie’s house where contestants will be spending the next few weeks.

Biggie’s house also features a large swimming pool and jacuzzi where housemates will spend time partying during their run on the show.

