Nick Evans posted on his Facebook page that he captured one of the biggest black mambas he's ever encountered

The snake rescuer was called to a suburban residence in Durban after the serpent was spotted in a tree

Social media users were both frightened and amazed by the pictures of the massive 2.9m sly animal

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nick Evans catches a big black mamba. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

started his year with a bang when he went face-to-face with a larger-than-average black mamba.

The renowned snake rescuer explained on his Facebook account how he approached the dangerous snake that was wrapped around a tree.

"When I arrived, I could see the snake through some fencing. It was in a small space between two homes, stretched out on a tree. I tried not to pay too much attention to it, in case I chased it, as I first needed to open the gate, which was right in front of the mamba."

He added that he struggled with the lock of the gate while the mamba was staring at him about 1.5m away.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Usually, a mamba would have fled by now. I think this one had more confidence than most. Perhaps thinking, 'Surely this creature isn't going to attack me'."

Nick said that with help of the homeowner, they finally managed to open the gate giving him better access to the venomous snake.

"I stepped up to the mamba, which didn't move. I probably could have taken cellphone pics, but I wanted to grab it before it darted off. It was the simplest of captures. Its head was closest to me, so I just grabbed it with the tongs, let it reverse and secured it in my hand. That was it really. Quick and easy."

A back mamba on a tree. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

Facebook comments about the black mamba

Lee Ravenscroft said:

"That is magnificent and I would be happy if I never encountered one of them close up in my lifetime."

Tom Dyring posted:

"Wow, that’s a decent snake! Thanks for the story."

Tracy Ridsdale stated:

"You are nuts! But thanks for the great work you do! May each call-out be well reimbursed!"

Karen Moodley addded:

"Your smile says it all, what an enormous catch Nick, glad it was an easy one though."

Kelly Wise Hampson posted:

"You must have such a rush every time you catch a giant like this. Actually with any mamba catch."

Carolina Van Heerden commented:

"Wow, that's a nice one, you're such a hero. I think people are happy to have you on stand-by. Keep safe and once again, God bless."

Leigh Donkers stated:

"What an honour to interact with such a regal creature! ♡"

Daryl Stegmann said:

"What a beautiful animal. Keep up the good work."

Mzansi woman terrified of snakes encounters black mamba in her home: Nick Evans comes to the rescue

In another story, Briefly News one woman faced her biggest fear recently when she encountered a black mamba snake in her home. Having a huge fear of snakes, the poor lady was traumatised.

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans has saved the lives of many and this woman was lucky enough to remember him in her time of need.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News