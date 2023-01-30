A wife, Abisola, has shown people how she was eventually able to convince her husband, Seyi, to go for a pedicure session

The husband who never wanted to go laughed all through as his feet were scrubbed clean and massaged

After the special treatment Abisola gave him, Seyi showed big interest in going for his manicure next

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Two lovers abroad got many people talking on social media as a lady, Abisola, took her husband, Seyi, for a pedicure treatment.

The wife said that all the time that she had known Seyi, she had tried to take him for a pedicure treatment.

The husband said he will like to have a manicure next. Photo source: TikTok/@theshofs

Source: UGC

Pedicure makes husband laugh

During the video, she checked out his feet and said they look so rough like sandpaper. When she eventually convinced him, the man laughed all through the session, surprised at the good feeling the pedicure gave him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Abisola used the video to tell ladies who are looking for ideas on how to treat their men this coming Valentine's to consider pedicure sessions.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40 comments with more than 3,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Adullam said:

"One man down. Comrade, we don't do pedicure."

Mona odongo asked:

"Is your husband married?"

Laamy said:

"Please his manicure next, he has seen the light."

Xugwai_ said:

"Nah he enjoyed himself so well.... like a child."

Esinam Oke said:

"Look at him asking for more!! Well done for giving him this beautiful treat."

Trish said:

"Thats what i do for Hubby. It's everything."

Tumi said:

"He's tasted the sweet life! Get him a manicure too, Sis!"

Muhammad Ismaila418 said:

"He will now start going without you."

Lady and husband sing and dance

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a video shared by a Nigerian woman, @chiamaxsworld, showed the moment she and her husband turned the whole house upside as they had fun singing and dancing.

At the beginning of the clip, the woman jumped on their centre table as if she was on a stage. The man took their toddler away from the table and joined her.

Using a plastic bottle as a mic, the woman sang along to Marvin's Wo Da Mo latest song. The couple danced and left their kids confused.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng