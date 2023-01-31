People with stubborn exes can now name them after a cockroach and then watch it get eaten by another animal

The San Antonio zoo is offering people with persistent exes the Valentine's Day deal at R165

People with especially stubborn exes can pay for an R153 upgrade, which includes a personalised video message to the recipient

The San Antonio zoo is offering people with persistent exes a Valentine's Day deal of naming them after cockroaches.

A photo of a cockroach. Photo: CNN.

People to part with R165 at American zoo

CNN reports people will only have to part with R165 to name their cockroach after the person who is not -so-special and then feed it to an animal.

The annual 'Cry Me a Cockroach' fundraiser will “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.” the San Antonio Zoo said on its website.

People who do not like cockroaches can choose a vegetable for KSh 600 or a rodent for KSh 3,000 instead.

Valentine’s Day Card

All donors will get a digital Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the zoo.

Alternatively, they can send their ex-boo a digital Valentine’s Day Card informing them that a cockroach, rodent, or veggie with their name was fed to them.

People with especially stubborn exes can pay for an upgrade, which includes a personalised video message to the recipient showing their cockroach, rodent, or vegetable as they are eaten by an animal.

Last year, Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations said they received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries.

The zoo is on track to break last year's record, with ‘Zach,’ ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being among the common names submitted to the zoo d

To participate, you’ll need to submit your ex's name online before Valentine’s Day.

