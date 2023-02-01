A couple's lavish suspended cake emerged from the lights and light mix above at their palatial wedding reception

In a video, the two are seen descending from their highly tasteful couple's table to the dance floor when the cake slowly surfaced

While some netizens asked about how much the duo spent on the wedding, others were utterly amazed by the display of opulence

A video of a Black couple's luxurious hanging wedding cake has gone viral as it gathered more than 400,000 reactions and over 270,000 comments after it surfaced.

In the short clip, spotted by Briefly News on Royalluxuryevents, the pair is seen descending from their highly decorated couple's table to the dance floor at the Westin Oaks Galleria in the US.

The camera person captured the groom before the bride as the duo moved to the dance floor at the reception.

Groom and his bride on the dance floor at their wedding. Photo credit: royalluxuryevents.

Source: UGC

Black couple's expensive wedding cake emerges from above

Aside from the lavish wedding, the pair did not disappoint with their choice of ensembles. The groom rocked a tuxedo over an inner white outfit matching the bride's white gown.

As the duo danced towards the floor at the reception, their highly decorated wedding cake slowly surfaced from the lights above amid an elegant smoke.

The clip of the couple gathered comments from netizens, and YEN.com.gh highlighted some below.

Netizens amazed over lavish wedding cake of Black couple

Magdala Thybulle commented:

Which wedding venue is that? I love it.

RoyalLuxuryEvents replied:

Westin Oaks Galleria!

Snooky said:

That would be about $200,000.

Dopest_prints commented:

All I can say is money is good.

Gospel artist and content creator commented:

Where do people get such kind of money to do such weddings?

Royal Hire reacted:

I thought the cameraman was going to get squashed by the cake coming down.

CA commented:

I can’t wait until I receive a text back one day that may lead to this.

B B said:

Girl, bye. Beyoncé didn’t even have all this

User7076970352363 commented:

Why do people spend so much on weddings? It's just a party with friends and family .

Welcome welcome said:

After two months is divorced.

LittleLady replied:

So negative. Be happy for others. Life is too short.

Source: YEN.com.gh