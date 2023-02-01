A basketball coach was fired for lying about her age to impersonate a player who was missing from the squad

Arlisha Boykins, 22, was captured in a video playing in a tournament illegally for Churchland High School

The parents of the lady that was impersonated by Boykins were shocked to learn about the incident and they are demanding an apology

An assistant basketball coach has been fired after allegedly posing as a 13-year-old player to impersonate a young player who was missing from the squad.

Basketball coach (shooting the ball) fired for posing as 13-year-old. Photo: TMZ/ Getty Image.

According to ABC4 WAVY, Churchland High School officials in Portsmouth, Virginia said they were investigating the incident involving the 22-year-old assistant coach named Arlisha Boykins, who was recently caught on video competing in a junior varsity basketball game.

Coach impersonates younger player

In the video, Boykins could be seen high-fiving her teammates after making multiple plays during a game on January 21 in Suffolk.

The parents of the 13-year-old girl Boykins was impersonating told WAVY that their daughter was participating in a separate tournament out of town.

The outlet reports that the assistant coach was fired from Portsmouth Public Schools and that the Churchland High School team will not play any more games this season.

The father of the 13-year-old was shocked after hearing about the incident.

He also confirmed that his daughter will be leaving Churchland High next year and demanded a formal apology from the school.

