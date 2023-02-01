A daughter voiced her frustration when she heard that her mother was pregnant with baby number five

In a video that has gone viral, the teenager who considered her too old for a newborn had tears in her eyes

Among those who reacted to her clip were people who said that they understood her frustration as an older child

A 13-year-old daughter did not receive the news that her mother is pregnant with a fifth child well. She poured out her mind in a trending video.

The teenager with tears in her eyes told her mother that she is just too old to be getting pregnant and that her dad should not be getting people pregnant at his age.

The daughter said that her parents are too old to be having another child. Photo source: TikTok/@itz_shayb4

Her seriousness in the short video gathered massive reactions online as some people said she is probably detesting the fact that she would be babysitting soon.

There were people who said that they understood her pain as an older child whose work would increase with another baby.

Watch one of her videos below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Sparqlyy said:

"She knows shes gonna be babysitting unfortunately."

This_is_Kay said:

"As a firstborn, I understand her frustration."

Kayla said:

"She literally expressing her feelings and they’re laughing."

The_Chocolate_Unicorn said:

"Whew she tired of babysitting I don't blame her."

Jai said:

"No I feel her cus being the older sibling we’re basically the 2nd momma.. and when y’all gone they’re basically our worry."

Nashi Mann said:

"As the oldest of 7 I felt this, couldn’t live my life due to being a second mom. She’s genuinely upset."

Gladys Mariee789 said:

"That came straight from the heart too."

Lady rejoices after mother gave birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading news website, earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @mideaduke, shared a video of the newborn her mother had after 21 years that she was born.

The lady was happy that with the child, she ceased to be the only child in her family. Seconds into the video, the baby's growth into a toddler was captured.

In another clip, the lady showed her mother with a heavy stomach struggling to walk before she delivered the child.

