A mum was surprised to see her son on her 94th birthday when she did not expect the man to be available

The man even called her on phone to wish her a happy birthday, then suddenly appeared at the scene with a flower

It was a moment of joy when the lovely old lady turned and saw her son standing behind her even when their call was still on

It was a moment of joy when an older woman saw her son standing behind her on her birthday.

The lovely old mum who clocked 94 was on the phone with her son, who called to wish her a happy birthday.

The woman did not expect to see her son on her 94th birthday. Photo credit: Instagram/@realkingsgive.

In a viral video, the call progressed to the man singing a birthday song for his mother over the phone.

Video of man who surprised mum on 94th birthday

She was beaming with smiles and enjoying the birthday song without knowing that her son lurked around the corner.

The phone call was still on when her son suddenly appeared behind her with a flower in his hand.

It was a total shock when she turned and saw him. She broke down in joy and gave her son a tight hug that lasted several seconds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@joyhelens14 said:

"So lovely to watch."

@jim.iyke said:

"Amazing!! Happy birthday Mama. God bless always."

@wallengsu commented:

"The son almost took his mommas outta here. Awesome surprise though."

@dara_waddell said:

"I pray I age like her, don’t look a day over 80. Beautiful video!"

@freshsqueezefashions said:

"Someone else in the back was surprised also and almost gave it away. As a mother of 4 boys, his surprise arrival was all, and just what she needed."

@_82ts reacted:

"Lol almost gave momma a heart attack."

Man returns home after 20 years

In a related story, Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading news website, reported that a man who had been living abroad for 20 years suddenly returned home.

The man was surrounded by family and friends when he entered his father's compound.

His father and mother wept like children out of joy when they saw their son's face after such a long time.

