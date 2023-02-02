A man has posted a video of the moment his little son, who is learning to walk, took his first step as a toddler

The dad was at home attending to some chores when the baby started trying to stand up and succeeded

TikTok users have joined the man to celebrate the precious moment as many share similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A dad expressed his excitement after seeing his son taking his first step and learning to walk.

The dad was at home when the child, who was trying to walk, made serious efforts to take his first steps as a toddler.

The baby started taking his first steps in front of his parents. Photo credit: TikTok/@briannamccall21.

Source: UGC

In a viral TikTok video, the baby was just crawling around the house, before deciding to stand up. The boy stood up the first time and fell but did not give up as he tried again and succeeded in taking a few steps before falling again.

The child's next attempt was more successful. He took more steps and finally grabbed the wall, which helped him to stand more firmly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In reaction, the dad was happy to have witnessed the epic moment in the video posted by @briannamccall21.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@MsLatay commented:

"It’s dads face in the background for me‼️"

@It’s NewNew reacted:

"He said, I’m finna slide in and show them something."

@Imvalenciaelise said:

"Omg, he just decided to get up and go! I don’t think I could ever be prepared for this day."

@MzBasketbill81 commented:

"One of the most beautiful milestones in the world."

Video of a dad babysitting his son using bizarre method to control him goes viral

Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng previously reported that a man posted a video of himself using a rope to control his son.

He was asked to take care of the child and he got tired and applied the interesting measure.

The video would later go viral and attract reactions from parents online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng